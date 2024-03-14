Vidya Sagar’s students to showcase folklore on avian migration

March 14, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Chennai

Vidya Sagar, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), working with individuals with multiple disabilities, will host Project Day 2024, a one-day event on avian migration. Students of Vidya Sagar will portray ‘Sky Nomads: The Incredible Journey of Migratory Birds,’ in an interactive experience rich with folklore. Shelley Salehin, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh for South India, will be the chief guest. On March 17, the G. Natarajan Memorial Endowment Lecture 2024 is set to be hosted, which will have Karthikeyan Ganesan, founder-director, Sristi Foundation, sharing his insights on ‘Seeds of Inclusion - The Journey to Sristi Village’.