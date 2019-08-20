Vidya Sagar to stage play, raise funds

Vidya Sagar, an NGO working with persons with disabilities, will conduct a fund-raising event on August 29 and host an English play ‘The Gathered Leaves’ at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. The play, written by Andrew Keatley, will be staged by Ruchika Theatre group and has been directed by educationalist, social activist and author Feisal Alkazi. The play chronicles what happens over a weekend in an affluent Delhi household when the patriarch invites all nine members of his three generation family to celebrate his 75th birthday.

The funds raised will be channelled towards Vidya Sagar’s programmes that address the diverse needs of children and adults with disabilities — from schooling, vocational training, inclusive education, counselling, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and home-based rehabilitation.

For donor passes, persons interested can email vidyasagar.resources@ gmail.com or visit Vidya Sagar at 1, Ranjith Road, Kotturpuram, Chennai 600 085. More details can be had from 044 22354784/ 22353757. The museum theatre hall will be made accessible for persons with disabilities to watch the play as well.