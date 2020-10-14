Vidya Sagar opens B.Ed admissions

14 October 2020 01:40 IST

Vidya Sagar has invited applications for its two-year B. Ed in Special Education — multiple disabilities and inclusive education programme.

The course is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University and recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. Through the course, Vidya Sagar, which has been a pioneer organisation in the city working with persons with disabilities aims to impart and spread the knowledge and expertise gained over the years and to create multifaceted professionals equipped to work with persons with disabilities in all settings/ This course is Affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University and Recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

For details, candidates can contact 9840035203 /9444412388 or mail hrd@vidyasagar.co.in

Advertising

Advertising