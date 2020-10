CHENNAI

24 October 2020 01:06 IST

Vidya Sagar has launched a

B. Ed. course in Special Education. It is expected to be relevant when the National Education Policy is implemented. Affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University, the course is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. For details contact 9840035203 /9444412388 or mail hrd@vidyasagar.co.in

