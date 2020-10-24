Chennai

Vidya Sagar launches B.Ed in special education

Vidya Sagar has launched a

B. Ed. course in Special Education. It is expected to be relevant when the National Education Policy is implemented. Affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University, the course is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. For details contact 9840035203 /9444412388 or mail hrd@vidyasagar.co.in

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2020 1:07:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vidya-sagar-launches-bed-in-special-education/article32933692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY