ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya Sagar hosts competitions as part of annual fundraiser

February 10, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The activities at Sadya 2024 included rock climbing, rappelling, slow cycling, dynamic obstacle courses, and caterpillar races

The Hindu Bureau

The annual fundraiser organised by Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation working with individuals with multiple disabilities, saw six corporate companies compete for a trophy. Sai Akash, captain of the National Deaf Cricket Team, was the chief guest at the event, held on February 3 and 4 at Adventure Zone Training Camp, Madhuranthakam. The activities at Sadya 2024 included rock climbing, rappelling, slow cycling, dynamic obstacle courses, and caterpillar races. The trophy was crafted by artist Nandagopal from Cholamandalam Artists Village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US