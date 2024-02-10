GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vidya Sagar hosts competitions as part of annual fundraiser

The activities at Sadya 2024 included rock climbing, rappelling, slow cycling, dynamic obstacle courses, and caterpillar races

February 10, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual fundraiser organised by Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation working with individuals with multiple disabilities, saw six corporate companies compete for a trophy. Sai Akash, captain of the National Deaf Cricket Team, was the chief guest at the event held on February 3 and 4 at Adventure Zone Training Camp, Madhuranthakam. The activities at Sadya 2024 included rock climbing, rappelling, slow cycling, dynamic obstacle courses, and caterpillar races. The trophy was crafted by artist Nandagopal from Cholamandalam Artists Village.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.