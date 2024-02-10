Vidya Sagar hosts competitions as part of annual fundraiser

February 10, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The annual fundraiser organised by Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation working with individuals with multiple disabilities, saw six corporate companies compete for a trophy. Sai Akash, captain of the National Deaf Cricket Team, was the chief guest at the event held on February 3 and 4 at Adventure Zone Training Camp, Madhuranthakam. The activities at Sadya 2024 included rock climbing, rappelling, slow cycling, dynamic obstacle courses, and caterpillar races. The trophy was crafted by artist Nandagopal from Cholamandalam Artists Village.