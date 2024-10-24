GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vidya Sagar holds boccia tournament

Published - October 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni inaugurated the Ishwar Natarajan Boccia Tournament 2024 on Thursday.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni inaugurated the Ishwar Natarajan Boccia Tournament 2024 on Thursday.

As many as eight teams are taking part in the Ishwar Natarajan Boccia Tournament 2024 on Thursday conducted by Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based NGO working with children and young adults with disabilities.

According to a press release, the Paralympic sport, boccia can be played by anyone and was originally designed for people with severe cerebral palsy, but is now enjoyed by players with a wide range of disabilities. This event will showcase the talents of students from eight special schools in Chennai as they compete for the Ishwar Natarajan Rolling Trophy.

Inaugurating the event, Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni said that awareness on boccia sport is very low, and the necessary steps would be taken to add it under the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games. The two-day event will be a show of determination, skill, and the spirit of inclusivity, providing a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their abilities in Boccia.

Speaking about boccia, inclusive sports coach Vidya Sagar Harikrishnan said, “The aim is to ensure that any child or adult with disability, especially those with high support needs has the opportunity to feel and play with a ball and be able to take part in sports. Boccia gives a great platform for it.”

Published - October 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.