Vidya Sagar holds boccia tournament

As many as eight teams are taking part in the Ishwar Natarajan Boccia Tournament 2024 on Thursday conducted by Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based NGO working with children and young adults with disabilities.

According to a press release, the Paralympic sport, boccia can be played by anyone and was originally designed for people with severe cerebral palsy, but is now enjoyed by players with a wide range of disabilities. This event will showcase the talents of students from eight special schools in Chennai as they compete for the Ishwar Natarajan Rolling Trophy.

Inaugurating the event, Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni said that awareness on boccia sport is very low, and the necessary steps would be taken to add it under the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games. The two-day event will be a show of determination, skill, and the spirit of inclusivity, providing a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their abilities in Boccia.

Speaking about boccia, inclusive sports coach Vidya Sagar Harikrishnan said, “The aim is to ensure that any child or adult with disability, especially those with high support needs has the opportunity to feel and play with a ball and be able to take part in sports. Boccia gives a great platform for it.”