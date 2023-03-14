ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya Sagar celebrates 38th annual day on March 15

March 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vidya Sagar, an organisation that works with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and the communities they live in, is hosting their 38 th annual day ‘Vikasa’ on March 15. Their students will be putting up a theatre show ‘Joy to the World’ on the theme of friendship fostered by migratory birds. Madras High Court Judge N. Anand Venkatesh will be the chief guest for the event. The annual day will be held at the Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu, CSIR Road, Taramani, between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

