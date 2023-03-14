HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vidya Sagar celebrates 38th annual day today

March 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vidya Sagar, an organisation that works with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and the communities they live in, is hosting their 38 th annual day ‘Vikasa’ on Wednesday. Their students will be putting up a theatre show ‘Joy to the World’ on the theme of friendship fostered by migratory birds. Madras High Court Judge N. Anand Venkatesh will be the chief guest for the event. The annual day will be held at the Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu, CSIR Road, Taramani, between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.