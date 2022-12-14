Vidhya Subramanian, Abhishek Raghuram honoured at Marghazhi Mela

December 14, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurates the mela, says Carnatic music is the essence of India’s identity and praises artistes who have been carrying on the legacy of the art form

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R N. Ravi, centre, with Abishek Raghuram and Vidya Subramanian, who were conferred the Sangeetha Choodamani award and Nrithya Choodamani awards respectively at the 66th Margazhi Mela at Krishna Gana Sabha, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Bharatanatyam exponent Vidhya Subramanian and musician Abhishek Raghuram were conferred the titles “Nrithya Choodamani” and “Sangeetha Choodamani” respectively during the inauguration of the 66th Margazhi Mela at Krishna Gana Sabha in Chennai on Wednesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi, who presented the titles, said: “Carnatic music is the essence of the identity of our country. During Margazhi, the city reverberates with music and dance, people from throughout the world come and perform and the city has been duly acknowledged internationally. There are people who have committed their life to the pursuit of Carnatic art form and they have been carrying on a long legacy. I would urge that as the country is moving forward, seeing all-round progress, there is a need for spiritual resurgence and that is what defines us.”

Bharatanatyam exponent Lakshmi Viswanathan said Ms. Subramanian was not just a Bharatanatyam teacher but had done experimental work all over Europe and the U.S., becoming a true cultural ambassador of this art form. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Musician Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan said: “Mr. Raghuram has taken the Carnatic music arena by storm and packs numerous elements in his concert. He is a genius who offers something new for the rasikas in each concert. In his concerts, one can see not just rasikas but also vidwans and vidhushis and that shows what talent he has.”

Krishna Gana Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US