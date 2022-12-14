  1. EPaper
Vidhya Subramanian, Abhishek Raghuram honoured at Marghazhi Mela

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurates the mela, says Carnatic music is the essence of India’s identity and praises artistes who have been carrying on the legacy of the art form

December 14, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R N. Ravi, centre, with Abishek Raghuram and Vidya Subramanian, who were conferred the Sangeetha Choodamani award and Nrithya Choodamani awards respectively at the 66th Margazhi Mela at Krishna Gana Sabha, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Bharatanatyam exponent Vidhya Subramanian and musician Abhishek Raghuram were conferred the titles “Nrithya Choodamani” and “Sangeetha Choodamani” respectively during the inauguration of the 66th Margazhi Mela at Krishna Gana Sabha in Chennai on Wednesday. 

Governor R.N. Ravi, who presented the titles, said: “Carnatic music is the essence of the identity of our country. During Margazhi, the city reverberates with music and dance, people from throughout the world come and perform and the city has been duly acknowledged internationally. There are people who have committed their life to the pursuit of Carnatic art form and they have been carrying on a long legacy. I would urge that as the country is moving forward, seeing all-round progress, there is a need for spiritual resurgence and that is what defines us.”

Bharatanatyam exponent Lakshmi Viswanathan said Ms. Subramanian was not just a Bharatanatyam teacher but had done experimental work all over Europe and the U.S., becoming a true cultural ambassador of this art form. 

Musician Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan said: “Mr. Raghuram has taken the Carnatic music arena by storm and packs numerous elements in his concert. He is a genius who offers something new for the rasikas in each concert. In his concerts, one can see not just rasikas but also vidwans and vidhushis and that shows what talent he has.”

Krishna Gana Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti spoke.

