Video or not, she loomed large

Residents of R. K. Nagar were relieved that the byelection to the constituency held by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was finally over.

After the bypoll was countermanded in April, and what looked like another cancellation might follow this time around too, voters turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

There were voices that expressed fatigue with, if not disenchantment in, the whole process. “Let them finish the remaining three and half years and then we will see in the next elections what happens,” a voter in Bharati Nagar said.

The Hindu visited Bharati Nagar and Meenambal Nagar where the then O. Panneerselvam faction used a dummy coffin with a figurine of Jayalalithaa to seek votes. When asked if they found a comparison of that campaign with the video of Jayalalithaa purportedly in Apollo Hospital, released by T.T.V. Dhinakaran supporter P. Vetrivel on Wednesday, some voters said that it looked like a fake video.

“Plus, why is he releasing the video now? Why did he not release it earlier? He wants to win sympathy votes. That will not happen here. We have always voted for two leaves and Amma (Jayalalithaa) is our eternal leader,” Rajeshwari, who runs a small shop, said.

Another woman, who refused to be named, said that money had played a big part in the bypoll. “They are all playing politics. But Amma has done a lot for us. If she had been alive, we won’t be seeing this kind of dirty politics,” she said.

Strong support

A daily-wage labourer who voted in booth no. 195 said she has always voted for and will always vote for the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. Another voter named Sekar, who runs a workshop to repair cars, said that the video didn’t make much of a difference. “How does the verdict affect me or the people I live with? It doesn’t matter. These are all issues only for those aspiring for power,” he said.

A first time voter, who voted in Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School next to Maharani Theatre, said the video simply presented the facts from T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s point of view. “OPS accused others, and Dhinakaran presented their point of view. That’s how we look at it,” she said.

Meanwhile, there were complaints of missing names in the electoral rolls and allegations of police high handedness. Dravida Selvi, a local DMK functionary, alleged that names of people living in her street had been struck off the rolls while those who had left the locality many years back still had the names on the rolls and came to vote. She also accused the police of hitting her son and another young man for raising questions.

(Reporting by T.K. Rohit, Udhav Naig and Vivek Narayanan)