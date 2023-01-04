Video of DMK MLA watching worker clean a gully with bare hands goes viral

January 04, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

“The worker told me that it was just mud and leaves and that it was not difficult to remove”J. John Ebenezer R.K. Nagar MLA

A video of a Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) worker manually cleaning a small clogged gully with his bare hands has become viral on social media on Wednesday.

J. John Ebenezer, DMK MLA from R.K. Nagar, is seen in the video watching on. In the video, water is collected near a hand pump without draining and the worker promptly gets down to clear the clog with his bare hands.

“The hole was clogged with leaves and mud and there was space only for a hand to go through”, said Mr. Ebenezer. He added that clearing the water was necessary as it was drinking water and its pollution could infect children in the area. “The worker told me that it was just mud and leaves and that it was not difficult to remove,” he said.

To a question about the possibility of the worker contracting infection as he was without any protective gear, the MLA told The Hindu that it was just leaves and mud that had to be cleared. “We clean our own sinks at home after we eat, don’t we?” he asked.

‘Lack of awareness’

Shalin Maria Lawrence, who shared the video on her Twitter handle, used the words “forced a worker” in her post. The MLA replied to by saying that he would file a complaint against her. Ms. Shalin told The Hindu that incidents like these normalised manual scavenging which had been abolished by law.

“Watching the worker clean with his bare hands and not stopping him is just as bad as making him do it,” she said. The MLA must know better and it just reflects lack of awareness on the issue. “Nobody consents for manual scavenging, so it is considered forcing them,” she said. Shalin pointed out the worker was not wearing any safety gear.