Video-call facility launched on a trial basis in Puzhal Special Prison for Women

April 14, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services on Friday launched video-call facility for inmates in Special Prison for Women (SPW), Puzhal on a trial basis.

Minister of Law and Prisons S. Regupathy had announced in the Assembly last Monday that video call facility would be launched in the prisons in Tamil Nadu .

Amaraesh Pujari, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, R. Kanagaraj, DIG of Prisons (Headquarters), A. Murugesan, DIG of Prisons, Chennai Range and Superintendents of prisons were present on the occasion.

Mr. Pujari said prisoners can now contact their family members through this video-call facility free of cost 10 times in a month. They can speak for up to 12 minutes on each call (totally 120 minutes per prisoner/per month).

After the trial run for a month in SPW, Puzhal, the facility would be launched in all prisons across the State.

The facility will be very useful for those prisoners whose family members are unable to meet them. This facility will provide better family connect to the prisoners and reduce stress, thereby aiding in bringing attitudinal change, said Mr. Pujari.