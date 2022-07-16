Victory monument of Rajaraja Chola in disrepair in Sri Lanka: Ponn Manickavel

Former Inspector General of Idol Wing Ponn Manickavel says the 1,009 years old Uthama Chola Iswaram Udaiya Mahadevar temple is in a state of utter disrepair at Etakade in Kalpe Korale, Sri Lanka

A victory monument, a temple by Chola emperor Rajaraja-I, is in a state of utter disrepair at Etakade in Kalpe Korale, Sri Lanka, says former Inspector-General of Police, Idol Wing, A.G. Ponn Manickavel.

Following information being shared by European epigraphists who deciphered and documented this a few years ago, he has flagged this issue to the Union Culture Ministry to restore the monument for posterity.

An antique stone pillar was last found at the place and had inscriptions found engraved in old Tamil characters belonging to the 1009-year-old temple called 'Uthama Chola Iswaram Udaiya Mahadevar'. These inscriptions were ordered to have been engraved during 28th regnal year of the Chola emperor Rajaraja Thevar, popularly known as Raja Raja Cholan.

The temple was constructed and consecrated by Rajaraja after his conquest of Sri Lanka headed by his crown prince Rajendra Chola in 1017 CE. This inscription refers to the gift of three 'velis' of land for a perpetual lamp to the temple and the gift was executed by Chola officer Arangan Iramesan on the orders of Rajendra Chola, Mr. Ponn Manickavel said.

This antique epigraphical inscription material was detected, deciphered and documented almost 110 years before the European Christian epigraphists assisted by Tamil epigraphists in 1912. The temple was constructed after the conquest of entire Simhala/ Sri Lanka and defeating Mahindan-V.

Sinhala King Mahindan-V who, after his defeat, ran for life to Rogana Island, was lured to come to the rendezvous under the pretext of executing a peace treaty with Cholas but was arrested and sent to the Chola capital along with the war loot. He was incarcerated for 12 years and died as prisoner there.

Mr. Manickavel said questioning some octogenarians who wished to remain anonymous, he found that there was indeed a Siva temple called ‘Uthama Chola Iswaram Udaiya Mahadevar’ of hoary antiquity that was in an utter state of disrepair, rendering it vulnerable to theft and smuggling in the hands of homeland and international idol traffickers.

The former officer urged the Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy to write and liaise with his counterpart in the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting him to direct the competent authority in the Indian High Commission, Sri Lanka, assisted by epigraphical experts of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Department of State Archaeology, Tamil Nadu, for conducting a spot study with the prior consent of Government of Sri Lanka. He said scientific renovation and perpetual preservation should be undertaken by the competent authority in Sri Lanka.