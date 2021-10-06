Watch | Victoria Public Hall may soon become museum

06 October 2021 14:21 IST

Once the restoration is completed, visitors will be able to watch the sound and light show about Chennai’s heritage, sitting on benches outside the heritage buildings.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is exploring the possibility of converting Victoria Public Hall into a museum.

It is also exploring the possibility of conducting a sound and light show in the heritage building.

Conservation architects are expected to conserve the heritage building.

They will reconstruct and restore in compliance with national and international rules and principles.

The area surrounding the monument is expected to be strengthened to enhance the character of the heritage building.