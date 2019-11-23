Victoria Hostel Road in Chepauk turns into dump yard

For the last two weeks, commuters heading to Chepauk Railway Station on Victoria Hostel Road are being greeted by piles of trash, mostly construction debris. They say that miscreants are taking advantage of the location, which is more often than not isolated, and dumping waste clandestinely.

“Heaps of garbage have been dumped near the main entrance of the railway station along the Buckingham Canal. This has been going on for the past two weeks and the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation don’t seem to have taken any action. Overlooking such violations will only encourage more encroachments of public spaces. Victoria Hostel is badly in need of street lights and police patrol,” says S. Lokesh, a commuter from Triplicane.

Motorists complain the police patrolling is limited to the intersection of Bells Road and Pycrofts Road, and opposite the State Guest House on Wallajah Road. “This road is often ignored. There are no CCTV cameras installed on this stretch to monitor the movement of people and vehicles,” says a motorist.

When contacted, an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation promised to inspect the stretch and remove the garbage.