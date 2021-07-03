Chennai

Vice-President leaves for Telangana

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was on a visit to Chennai, completed his trip and left for Telangana on Friday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was at the air terminus to send off the Vice-President.


