Vice-President addresses Confederation of Indian Industry conference

CHENNAI

24 September 2021 01:45 IST

India is at a decisive point and there is a need to create global hubs in the space of manufacturing, agricultural exports and digital services, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said while delivering his inaugural address at the Confederation of Indian Industry Mystic South-Global Linkages Summit.

The need of the hour is to put the economy back on a high-growth track, he said.

