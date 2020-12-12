VHS installs state of the art CT scanner

Equipment will help the hospital in medical management and surgeries

The Voluntary Health Services (VHS) has installed a state of the art CT scanner at its facility in Taramani.

The CT scanner would help in medical management and surgeries, officials at the hospital said, adding that it would also enable better diagnosis and treatment. The CT scanner would also reduce the need for exploratory surgeries, the officials added.

Equipment donated

The equipment, which cost ₹1.62 crore, has been donated by the Sanmar Group through its CSR trust.

The Madhuram and K.S. Narayanan Department of Imaging is named after the parents of the Sanmar Group’s chairman N. Sankar and vice-chairman N. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar commissioned the department on Friday. The donors have committed to establish a full-fledged department, including donating equipment such as a MRI scanner in due course.

The Sanmar CSR Trust is a charitable outreach of the group. They have been supporting education, healthcare, sports and social welfare activities.