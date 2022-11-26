VHS hospital in Taramani gets a new block and imaging department

November 26, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A state-of-the-art Department of Imaging and the Madhuram and K.S. Narayanan Block were inaugurated at the Voluntary Health Services hospital in Taramani on Saturday.

According to Vijay Sankar, deputy chairman, The Sanmar Group, the imaging department was a big project of his father N. Sankar. The department was inaugurated by N. Kumar, vice-chairman, The Sanmar Group, and Mr. Vijay Sankar. VHS president and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami and VHS managing trustee R. Rajagopal were present.

The Sanmar Group is providing for mammogram equipment at the hospital.

“The MRI equipment will go a long way in reducing the hardship of the patients and doctors and caters to those who cannot afford such procedures,” said Mr. Kumar. Each MRI costs ₹3,000 and is free for those who cannot afford it.

The Madhuram and K.S. Narayanan Block has cutting-edge technology and diagnostic equipment that facilitate image-guided procedures. The block will enable the hospital to offer modern treatment at an affordable cost.

Under The Sanmar Group CSR Trust, the de-addiction block at VHS will undergo renovation at a cost of ₹1.32 crore.

“The Sanmar Group has understood the value of money for those who cannot afford such expensive treatment,” said Mr. Gopalaswami.

Ms. Chandra Sankar unveiled a photograph of N. Sankar on the occasion.