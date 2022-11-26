  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VHS hospital in Taramani gets a new block and imaging department

The Madhuram and K.S. Narayanan Block has cutting-edge technologies and diagnostic equipment that facilitate image-guided procedures

November 26, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
From left: R. Rajagopal, N. Kumar, Chandra Sankar, N. Gopalaswami, Vijay Sankar, and S. Suresh at the inauguration of N. Sankar Department of Imaging - VHS and The Madhuram and K. S. Narayanan Block in Chennai on Saturday.

From left: R. Rajagopal, N. Kumar, Chandra Sankar, N. Gopalaswami, Vijay Sankar, and S. Suresh at the inauguration of N. Sankar Department of Imaging - VHS and The Madhuram and K. S. Narayanan Block in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A state-of-the-art Department of Imaging and the Madhuram and K.S. Narayanan Block were inaugurated at the Voluntary Health Services hospital in Taramani on Saturday.

According to Vijay Sankar, deputy chairman, The Sanmar Group, the imaging department was a big project of his father N. Sankar. The department was inaugurated by N. Kumar, vice-chairman, The Sanmar Group, and Mr. Vijay Sankar. VHS president and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami and VHS managing trustee R. Rajagopal were present.

The Sanmar Group is providing for mammogram equipment at the hospital.

“The MRI equipment will go a long way in reducing the hardship of the patients and doctors and caters to those who cannot afford such procedures,” said Mr. Kumar. Each MRI costs ₹3,000 and is free for those who cannot afford it.

The Madhuram and K.S. Narayanan Block has cutting-edge technology and diagnostic equipment that facilitate image-guided procedures. The block will enable the hospital to offer modern treatment at an affordable cost.

Under The Sanmar Group CSR Trust, the de-addiction block at VHS will undergo renovation at a cost of ₹1.32 crore.

“The Sanmar Group has understood the value of money for those who cannot afford such expensive treatment,” said Mr. Gopalaswami.

Ms. Chandra Sankar unveiled a photograph of N. Sankar on the occasion.  

Related Topics

Chennai / hospital and clinic / private health care

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.