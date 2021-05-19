VHS gets 40-bed COVID-19 care ward

Cognizant Foundation and Rotary Club of Madras East Trust have set up a 40-bed COVID-19 care ward at the Voluntary Health Services Hospital (VHS) here.

The new facility has been set up at a cost of Rs. 1.11 crore and is equipped with oxygenated beds and medical infrastructure to provide critical care. The ward is part of 'Cognizant C3' initiative, the company's COVID-19 response framework. "The new COVID-19 care ward will help critically ill patients get the urgent care they need and ease the burden on the city's healthcare infrastructure," said Rajashree Natarajan, chief executive officer at the Foundation.

The Foundation is the CSR arm of the IT Services company. M. Srinivasa Rao, president elect of RCME, handed over the ward to VHS on Saturday. He commended the Foundation's support "to mitigate the impact of the pandemic". S. Suresh, honorary secretary of VHS and Yuvraj Gupta, director and chief operating officer of VHS were present.