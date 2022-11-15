VHS Blood centre building named after J. Balasubramaniam

The contributions of Dr. J. Balasubramaniam towards setting up a blood transfusion centre at the Voluntary Health Services (VHS) hospital and his efforts to promote blood donation by organising camps were remembered by speakers at the memorial function.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Dr. J. Balasubramaniam Memorial Day, organised by the Rotary Central TTK-VHS Blood Centre in Taramani on Wednesday, saw the naming of the building of the blood centre in his memory, with his family members present on the occasion. R. Rajagopal, managing trustee, VHS, opened the J. Balasubramaniam Block.
Tamil scholar V.V. Subramanian, in his address, remembered Dr. Balasubramaniam as a noble soul, who was instrumental in promoting blood donation through his tireless work. He also recollected the yearly blood donation camps organised at Vivekananda College through his assistance.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
V. Mythily, director, Blood Centre, VHS, said Dr. Balasubramaniam single-handedly set up the blood centre and automated it to international standards. He also helped launch the Thalassemia Transfusion Centre, where more than 250 affected children were being treated, she added.
More than 50 blood donors were also felicitated at the function. Dr. S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS, and P. Athmanathan also spoke on the occasion.
ADVERTISEMENT