VHS Blood centre building named after J. Balasubramaniam

November 15, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The contributions of Dr. J. Balasubramaniam towards setting up a blood transfusion centre at the Voluntary Health Services (VHS) hospital and his efforts to promote blood donation by organising camps were remembered by speakers at the memorial function.

The Dr. J. Balasubramaniam Memorial Day, organised by the Rotary Central TTK-VHS Blood Centre in Taramani on Wednesday, saw the naming of the building of the blood centre in his memory, with his family members present on the occasion. R. Rajagopal, managing trustee, VHS, opened the J. Balasubramaniam Block.

Tamil scholar V.V. Subramanian, in his address, remembered Dr. Balasubramaniam as a noble soul, who was instrumental in promoting blood donation through his tireless work. He also recollected the yearly blood donation camps organised at Vivekananda College through his assistance.

V. Mythily, director, Blood Centre, VHS, said Dr. Balasubramaniam single-handedly set up the blood centre and automated it to international standards. He also helped launch the Thalassemia Transfusion Centre, where more than 250 affected children were being treated, she added.

More than 50 blood donors were also felicitated at the function. Dr. S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS, and P. Athmanathan also spoke on the occasion.