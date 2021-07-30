Veterinarians protest, ask for government postings

Veterinarians, who cleared TNPSC exam six months ago, holding a protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Thursday.

CHENNAI

30 July 2021 00:59 IST

Veterinary graduates staged a protest near Valluvar Kottam on Thursday, asking the government to expedite appointment orders for those who cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exam.

The protesters demanded that they be posted in existing vacancies. The candidates said in 2020, the government conducted an exam through the TNPSC, and the results were declared.

However, they had not received their posting orders yet.

The protesters said the government had announced 1,141 vacancies. The candidates had quit their jobs in private organisations as they had qualified in the exam.

“After 10 years, they have conducted the exam. We qualified in the exam in 2020, but we have not yet received appointment orders. We resigned from our jobs in private firms as we had qualified for a government posting,” a protester said.

The candidates said those who had been selected were first-generation graduates in their family. “There are many veterinary vacancies that have not been filled. “We request the government to expedite the issue of appointment orders,” the protester added.