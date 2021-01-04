Veteran Tamil publisher T. S. Raamalingam no more

CHENNAI

04 January 2021 14:10 IST

Mr. Raamalingam, founder of the publishing firm Narmadha Pathipagam, died in Chennai on Monday

T.S. Raamalingam, veteran Tamil publisher, died at his residence in Chennai in the early hours of Monday following a cardiac arrest. He was 70. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

As per his wish, the body will be handed over to Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Porur, according to Mr. Raamalingam’s nephew, Nandan Masilamani, also a publisher.

Advertising

Advertising

Born in Thirukuvalai of Thiruvarur district, Mr. Raamalingam did his graduation in science from the Presidency College, Chennai, in the early 1970s and later, joined the publishing industry by associating himself with his brother-in-law, G. Masilamani, who was the proprietor of Kalaignaan Pathipagam.

When he was a college student, his story was published by the Tamil weekly, Ananda Vikatan, recalled Mr. Nandan Masilamani.

In 1976, Mr Raamalingam set up his own publishing firm, Narmadha Pathipagam. Over the years, the firm brought out more than 4,000 titles, covering a wide range of subjects. It also published the works of leading literary writers of Tamil such as Ka Naa Subramanian, Nakulan, Vallikannan, Ashokamitran, T.G. Sivasankaran (Thi.Ka.Si), Neela Padmanabhan and Sa Kandasamy.