Veteran Mrudangam artist T.K. Murthy honoured

September 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

Second edition of carnatic musician Prof. Palghat. K. V. Narayanaswamy released at the artist’s centenary celebrations;

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan conferring the ‘Mrudhanga Vadya Nirupama’ title on mrudangam exponent T.K. Murthy in Chennai on Friday. K.N. Ramaswamy, director, and N. Ravi, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, are seen. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Veteran mrudangam artist T.K. Murthy was conferred with the title “Mrudhanga Vadya Nirupama” at the carnatic musician Prof. Palghat. K. V. Narayanaswamy centenary celebrations held here on Friday.

The event was organised by Sri Ariyakkudi and K. V. Narayanaswamy Memorial Trust in association with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Presenting the award to Mr. Murthy, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said it was an honour to share stage with a centenarian who had done yeoman service to the field of instrumental music.

Highlighting Narayanaswamy’s contributions to music, she said his music transcended generations and he had nurtured many a talented artists. “We must uphold music traditions and Indian culture and pass it on to future generations as a tribute to Narayanaswamy,” she said. Noting that music had a pivotal role in improving health, Dr. Tamilisai said music festivals must be conducted in educational institutions to encourage youth to learn music.

The Governor released the second edition of Narayanaswamy’s biography and the first copy was received by Mr. Murthy.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai, said honouring Mr. Murthy, who is entering his centenary year, coincided with centenary celebrations of Narayanaswamy. Mr. Murthy had been accompanist to many accomplished musicians, including M.S. Subbulakshmi. He described Narayanaswamy as the finest of carnatic musicians who enthralled thousands of rasikas.

K.N. Ramaswamy, director, Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti, vice- chairman and M. Murali, secretary of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and carnatic musician Padma Narayanaswamy were present.

