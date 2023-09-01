HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran Mrudangam artist T.K. Murthy honoured

Second edition of carnatic musician Prof. Palghat. K. V. Narayanaswamy released at the artist’s centenary celebrations;

September 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan conferring the ‘Mrudhanga Vadya Nirupama’ title on mrudangam exponent T.K. Murthy in Chennai on Friday. K.N. Ramaswamy, director, and N. Ravi, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, are seen.

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan conferring the ‘Mrudhanga Vadya Nirupama’ title on mrudangam exponent T.K. Murthy in Chennai on Friday. K.N. Ramaswamy, director, and N. Ravi, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, are seen. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Veteran mrudangam artist T.K. Murthy was conferred with the title “Mrudhanga Vadya Nirupama” at the carnatic musician Prof. Palghat. K. V. Narayanaswamy centenary celebrations held here on Friday.

The event was organised by Sri Ariyakkudi and K. V. Narayanaswamy Memorial Trust in association with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Presenting the award to Mr. Murthy, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said it was an honour to share stage with a centenarian who had done yeoman service to the field of instrumental music.

Highlighting Narayanaswamy’s contributions to music, she said his music transcended generations and he had nurtured many a talented artists. “We must uphold music traditions and Indian culture and pass it on to future generations as a tribute to Narayanaswamy,” she said. Noting that music had a pivotal role in improving health, Dr. Tamilisai said music festivals must be conducted in educational institutions to encourage youth to learn music.

The Governor released the second edition of Narayanaswamy’s biography and the first copy was received by Mr. Murthy.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai, said honouring Mr. Murthy, who is entering his centenary year, coincided with centenary celebrations of Narayanaswamy. Mr. Murthy had been accompanist to many accomplished musicians, including M.S. Subbulakshmi. He described Narayanaswamy as the finest of carnatic musicians who enthralled thousands of rasikas.

K.N. Ramaswamy, director, Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti, vice- chairman and M. Murali, secretary of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and carnatic musician Padma Narayanaswamy were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / classical music / Carnatic Classical

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.