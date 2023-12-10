Veteran journalist S.R. Madhu presented with lifetime achievement award

December 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

S.R. Madhu, a journalist and magazine editor, was given the lifetime achievement award for distinguished journalism by the Tag Group and Ramu Endowments here on Sunday.

Mr. Madhu recollected some of his significant experiences when he served in newspapers and magazines, including the news coverage of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s visit to India. He also spoke of how shocked he was to receive the news of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death while he was on duty as a reporter at night.

“Though printing was over, I was asked to keep an eye on teleprinter to watch out for any emergency. When I saw in teleprinter that he had died, I rushed to the printing press and told my chief sub editor. I had to file the obituary in half hour,” he recalled. He also reminisced about how he interviewed legends like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Kishore Kumar.

R.K. Raghavan, former director of CBI and R.T. Chari, managing director of Tag Group and managing trustee of Ramu Endowments, also spoke during the occasion.

