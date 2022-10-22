Veteran journalist S. Vishwanathan passes away

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 22:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Viswanathan, Editor and Publisher of the Chennai-based business magazine Industrial Economist, died here on Saturday morning. He was 84. He was admitted in hospital after he collapsed last week during a meeting. He is survived by his wife Padma, son, daughter and grandchildren. 

After completing his post-graduation in Mathematics and political science from Madras University, he taught for a few years at Madras Christian College. He launched a transport-based magazine called  Mobile in 1962 and then later in 1968 began the Industrial Economist.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the passing away of the noted journalist and said in a statement that Viswanathan was passionate about the industrial development in the State. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras Reporters Guild, led by its president R. Rangaraj, expressed its condolences to the members of the bereaved family. In a statement, he said that Vishwanathan was a bundle of energy and an inspiration to journalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
news media

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app