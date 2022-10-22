Veteran journalist S. Vishwanathan passes away

S. Viswanathan, Editor and Publisher of the Chennai-based business magazine Industrial Economist, died here on Saturday morning. He was 84. He was admitted in hospital after he collapsed last week during a meeting. He is survived by his wife Padma, son, daughter and grandchildren.

After completing his post-graduation in Mathematics and political science from Madras University, he taught for a few years at Madras Christian College. He launched a transport-based magazine called Mobile in 1962 and then later in 1968 began the Industrial Economist.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the passing away of the noted journalist and said in a statement that Viswanathan was passionate about the industrial development in the State.

The Madras Reporters Guild, led by its president R. Rangaraj, expressed its condolences to the members of the bereaved family. In a statement, he said that Vishwanathan was a bundle of energy and an inspiration to journalists.