ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran artiste R. Thayumanavan honoured

December 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

N.Mala, Judge, Madras High Court, presenting an award to Morsing artist S. Manikandan, at the 22nd Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam by Naadhabrahmam in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Younger generation must come forward to conserve classical music and the country’s rich heritage by encouraging artists through active participation in musical concerts, said N. Mala, Judge of Madras High Court, at the 22nd Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam by Naadhabrahmam on Thursday.

Veteran artiste R. Thayumanavan was awarded the ‘Naadha Laya Siromani’ award at the event. Mr. Thayumanavan, who is known for his mridangam programmes in Trichy All India Radio, accepted his award virtually from Tiruchi. Justice Mala also presented an appreciation award to morsing artiste S. Manikandan.

Speaking at the event, Justice Mala urged the public, and especially children and their parents, to embrace learning and listening to traditional music and carry forward the legacy and culture of music to the next generation. The award function was followed by nagaswaram concert by Tiruvannamalai P. Balaganesan and B. Bageswari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US