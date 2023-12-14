GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran artiste R. Thayumanavan honoured

December 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
N.Mala, Judge, Madras High Court, presenting an award to Morsing artist S. Manikandan, at the 22nd Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam by Naadhabrahmam in Chennai on Thursday.

N.Mala, Judge, Madras High Court, presenting an award to Morsing artist S. Manikandan, at the 22nd Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam by Naadhabrahmam in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Younger generation must come forward to conserve classical music and the country’s rich heritage by encouraging artists through active participation in musical concerts, said N. Mala, Judge of Madras High Court, at the 22nd Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam by Naadhabrahmam on Thursday.

Veteran artiste R. Thayumanavan was awarded the ‘Naadha Laya Siromani’ award at the event. Mr. Thayumanavan, who is known for his mridangam programmes in Trichy All India Radio, accepted his award virtually from Tiruchi. Justice Mala also presented an appreciation award to morsing artiste S. Manikandan.

Speaking at the event, Justice Mala urged the public, and especially children and their parents, to embrace learning and listening to traditional music and carry forward the legacy and culture of music to the next generation. The award function was followed by nagaswaram concert by Tiruvannamalai P. Balaganesan and B. Bageswari.

