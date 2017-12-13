Verizon to retrench 993 across India

Verizon Data Services India (VDS India) will be retrenching 993 of its employees across India, including Chennai, said the Union of IT and ITES Employees (UNITE).

The union’s convenor, Alagunambi Welkin, said, “We have come to know that VDS India has targeted to retrench 993 of its employees in band 7 to band 3 through forced resignation.”

UNITE also issued a statement in which it put forth its demands and requested the Labour Commissioner to intervene and stop the retrenchment and restore all employees with due benefits and service.

The union claimed that the employees who reported to work at the Olympia Tech Park office (those who fall under the senior managers band) on Tuesday were escorted out of their cabins by security without any prior notification.

When contacted, a company spokesperson issued a statement. “As Verizon consolidates its strategy so we can scale, compete and continue to be successful, Verizon’s IT, including Verizon Data Services India, is transforming into an engineering-centric, technology organisation. The transformation entails rationalisation of roles, which has an impact on headcount,” the statement said. “We are doing role rationalisation not to meet a specific number but to match the talent with the requirements of the business for its future,” it added.

VDS India, an IT and technology centre, operates out of Chennai and Hyderabad and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Verizon Communications Inc. Established in June 2001, VDS India supports Verizon’s domestic wireless and wire-line businesses.