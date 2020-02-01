Verify faculty certificates by March 18, Anna varsity tells colleges

Anna University has asked affiliated colleges to verify the genuineness of certificates of its faculty. The letter dated January 28 and signed by the registrar, has urged principals/chairmen of affiliated colleges to upload only duly verified documents of their faculty. The university said it had found that some faculty had provided “false Aadhaar, PAN details and degree certificates” to colleges. They have been urged to verify the details with the originals before uploading the same on the university website.

The university has also instructed the colleges to verify the Ph.D degrees of their faculty with the respective universities and submit attested copy of genuineness certificate and the Ph.D certificate to the university.

The registrar explained that a few candidates had submitted their degrees from different universities and had lent “their names to more number of colleges” leading to suspicion that their Ph.D degrees were ‘bogus’.

The college officials were advised “to apply for the genuineness certificate of the Ph.D degrees of their employees from the concerned university and produce to the inspection committee.” The university has given time till March 18.

P. Sriram, chairman of Chennai Institute of Technology, agreed that colleges had a responsibility. “The faculty could have done the degree in different universities. The MHRD could create a database and provide a unique ID for the faculty. The AICTE should take some responsibility,” he said.