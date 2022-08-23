Verification of commercial properties to be completed by October, says GCC

The exercise aims to increase the number of professional tax assessees in the city

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will complete door-to-door verification of commercial properties by October to increase the number of professional tax assessees in the city. The number of professional tax assessees has increased by 40% following a series of initiatives by the civic body in the past five months.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officers to complete verification of all properties marked as commercial in the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey.

Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan said the number of professional tax assessees was expected to increase to 2 lakh after the verification of commercial buildings and office spaces in the city’s 15 zones. Revenue Department officials have been directed to book new assessments of professional tax after verification of commercial properties in two months. The current demand for this half-year is ₹246 crore.

Poor awareness and the reluctance of self-employed persons to pay professional tax are the major challenges to the collection of tax in the city. “We have taken details from the Registrar of Companies of about 39,000 companies registered in the city. We will also be verifying those,” Mr. Mahajan said.

The number of professional tax assessees has increased to 1.63 lakh when compared to 1.16 lakh before the new initiatives were implemented. The largest number of professional tax assessees have been registered in Royapuram zone, with 42,248 working in offices located in the zone.

Teynampet zone has 16,520 assessees., Kodambakkam zone has 15,771, Anna Nagar has 14,726, Tondiarpet has 11,490, Adyar has 10,573, Ambattur has 9,760, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 9,267, Madhavaram has 7,293, Valasaravakkam has 7,227, Tiruvottiyur has 4,881, Perungudi has 4,063, Sholinganallur has 3,793, Alandur has 3,766 and Manali has 2,204.

The GCC has already asked assessees to pay professional tax for the first half of 2022-2023. The civic body has urged pay-drawing and self-drawing officers of State and Central government departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, other institutions, boards, all employers in private sector, professionals and self-employed persons engaged in any business enterprise to pay the tax by cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of “Revenue Officer, Corporation of Chennai.”

The tax can also be paid at e-seva centres in the zonal and ward offices of the GCC or at www.chennaicorporation.gov.in.