Verdict reserved in Deputy Speaker’s case

Chennai

22 September 2020 23:50 IST

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application preferred by Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman to restrain DMK president M.K. Stalin, the latter’s son-in-law V. Sabareesan, Kalaignar TV and editors of Tamil journals Nakkheeran and Junior Vikatan from making or publishing false or defamatory statements against him.

Justice P.T. Asha also deferred her judgment on applications preferred by Mr. Sabareesan, Kalaignar TV and Nakheeran R. Gopal to reject the defamation suit filed by Mr. Jayaraman seeking damages of ₹1 crore from the respondents for the speeches and publications already made.

Advertising

Advertising