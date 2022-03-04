Ashok Leyland donates ventilators to Stanley hospital
Ashok Leyland has donated five ventilators worth about ₹27 lakh to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
P. Balaji, dean of the hospital, received the ventilators from Ashok Leyland on March 4. Ganesh, professor of Paediatrics, coordinated the donation. Various heads of departments and representatives of the company were present on the occasion, a press release said.
