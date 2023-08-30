HamberMenu
Venkatamangalam residents relieved of power fluctuation issues after Tangedco commissions new transformer

The Tangedco Chengalpattu Superintending Engineer Arunachalam, on coming to know about the power fluctuation issue affecting the residents, had visited the locality last month and assured them of a solution within a month

August 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of two major apartment complexes in Venkatamangalam are relieved of fluctuations due to low voltage and frequent power cuts  after Tangedco took up improvement works.

The upmarket locality with more than 250 villa-type houses coming under Venkatamangalam panchayat of Chengalpattu district had been suffering from low voltage fluctuation issues for years.

The Tangedco Chengalpattu Superintending Engineer Arunachalam, on coming to know about the power fluctuation issue affecting the residents, had visited the locality last month and assured them of a solution within a month. He directed the officials to install a distribution transformer of 100 kilo volt ampere (KVA) capacity and also take up work to strengthen the existing old power lines. 

Based on the SE’s order, the electricity department staff started the work and got it completed last Saturday. The new transformer was charged on Wednesday. The residents and office-bearers of Casa Grand Urbano and Palm Meadows Owners association who were present on the occasion thanked the senior electricity officials for bringing to an end the power problem. 

