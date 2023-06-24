HamberMenu
Vengambakkam Lake near Agaramthen restored

Care Earth Trust along with Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal and Atos Global IT Solutions and Services, took up the rejuvenation of Vengambakkam Lake worth ₹64 lakh in Chengalpattu district

June 24, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vengambakkam Lake, spread over 42 acres, has been restored and handed over to the local body.

Vengambakkam Lake, spread over 42 acres, has been restored and handed over to the local body. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vengambakkam Lake near Agaramthen sports a clean look after its recent restoration. The rejuvenated lake was formally handed over to the community on Saturday, after a joint restoration effort, with the approval of the Water Resources Department.

Care Earth Trust, a city-based biodiversity research organisation, along with Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal and Atos Global IT Solutions and Services, took up the rejuvenation project worth ₹64 lakh in Chengalpattu district.

Spread over 42 acres, the lake has a capacity to store nearly 6.79 million cubic feet of water. Besides increasing the storage capacity, efforts were taken to strengthen the surplus weir.

S. Thirunavukkarasu, senior advisor, Care Earth Trust, said about 35,000 cubic metres of earth was dredged from the lake bed to boost the capacity of the waterbody by 1.24 mcft. The lake’s bund was widened to five metres and 60 trees had been planted.

“We resorted to bioremediation method to clean the lake. It will act as a groundwater recharge source and sustain the area’s water table within 20 feet,” he added.

