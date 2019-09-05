Vengaivasal up in arms against groundwater extraction

Residents of Vengaivasal near Tambaram want a stop to the indiscriminate drawal of groundwater in their locality.

Though the sale of groundwater from private wells has been happening for a decade now, it has become rampant this year. Lorries draw groundwater through the day and this has hastened groundwater depletion, they complain.

Various residents’ welfare associations have joined hands to desilt waterbodies, such as Chitteri, in the area to improve groundwater recharge. T. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Vengaivasal, said the water table plummeted in the area.

“Many of us had to sink borewells up to 500 ft. to get water, as panchayat supply was not adequate. But nearly 20-30 lorries continue to draw water from our area daily. There are about 40 private agricultural wells in the area. Borewells are sunk close to agricultural wells and water is being drawn for sale through lorries,” he charged.

‘Forced to buy water’

Residents noted that they were forced to purchase water as the water table had dipped this year. The Vengaivasal Panchayat provides water supply for one hour on alternate days.

S. Nandakrishnan, secretary, Anbu Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said the water table was at a depth of 15 ft, until a decade ago. Now, borewells have to be sunk deep to meet daily needs.

Several residents have to buy a tanker load of water for ₹2,000, owing to the indiscriminate drawal of groundwater.

“We are trying to desilt Chitteri at a cost of ₹10 lakh in the locality and save rainwater. The groundwater drawal and sale through lorries must be stopped for residents to reap the benefits of groundwater recharge,” he said.

Residents’ welfare associations have represented to the Kancheepuram Collector, seeking action against overextraction of groundwater from the locality.