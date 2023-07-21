Vendor stabbed at Saidapet Railway station dies; four special teams launch search for the killers

July 21, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 30-year-old vendor of samosas and fruits, who was stabbed by four men in Saidapet Railway Station in the busy hours of Wednesday, died in the hospital early on Thursday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) intensified their investigation by deploying four special teams to trace the killers.

The victim has been identified as Raji alias Rajeshwari, 30, who was living with her husband Bhuvaneshwaran at M.G.R. Nagar in Meenambakkam. She used to sell samosas and fruits on the suburban electric trains between Beach and Tambaram.

The police said around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a gang of four men stabbed her indiscriminately while she was standing on the platform at Saidapet to board a train to return home. The commuters fled scene in panic. The assailants then hopped on to a moving train and escaped. Hearing the commotion, the police personnel on duty reached the spot.

Rajeshwari, who was lying in a pool of blood with her face slashed, was rushed to a private hospital where she died in the early hours of Thursday. The body was shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case of murder has been registered in the Mambalam station of the GRP.

V. Ponram, Superintendent of Police, GRP, said: “We have formed four special teams. We have some clues and are working on them. We will soon nab the suspects.”

Sources said the police suspected that the murder was a result of an enmity that arose out of illicit relationship or due to rivalry among vendors. There was no CCTV footage from the station.

Lack of footage

S. Swathi, a 24-year-old software employee was murdered on June 24, 2016, at the Nungambakkam railway station while on her way to office and passengers were mute spectators.

On October 13, 2022, M. Sathya, 20, daughter of a constable was pushed in the path of a moving train at St. Thomas Mount station and killed by D. Sathish, 23 whose father was a retired special sub-inspector of police.