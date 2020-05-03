Vendor gets infected

A vendor, who was among the crowd that thronged Thiruvanmiyur vegetable market on April 25, the day before complete lockdown in city, tested positive for COVID -19.
The Greater Chennai Corporation closed down the market on Sunday to conduct a special outreach camp for vendors and workers.
Their samples are being tested.
A senior official with the Corporation said that they had already asked the vendors to shift to three places — the parking area there, North Mada Street and East Mada Street.
A few more spots would be identified to decentralise the market and it is expected that the vendors can restart operations at these places from May 6, the official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.