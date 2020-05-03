Chennai

Vendor gets infected

A vendor, who was among the crowd that thronged Thiruvanmiyur vegetable market on April 25, the day before complete lockdown in city, tested positive for COVID -19.

The Greater Chennai Corporation closed down the market on Sunday to conduct a special outreach camp for vendors and workers.

Their samples are being tested.

A senior official with the Corporation said that they had already asked the vendors to shift to three places — the parking area there, North Mada Street and East Mada Street.

A few more spots would be identified to decentralise the market and it is expected that the vendors can restart operations at these places from May 6, the official added.

