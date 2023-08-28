ADVERTISEMENT

Vending zones of Chennai expected to be finalised soon

August 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 15-member committee holds its first meeting; objections received from many residents to clean street food hubs

The Hindu Bureau

The first meeting of the Town Vending Committee with Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) J. Radhakrishnan as its chairperson was held on Monday.

Vending zones will be finalised by the 15-member committee shortly. “The vending zones have already been identified,” said an official.

At the meeting chaired by Mr. Radhakrishnan, Corporation officials said the residents in some areas had objected to the clean street food hubs. Some of the proposals for clean street food hubs had been rejected owing to traffic congestion in such localities.

Members of the residents’ associations said the final decision on vending zones should be taken after holding consultations with residents’ associations in the neighbourhoods. Representatives of vendors said around 15,000 street vendors were active in 15 zones of the city.

Senior officials said the civic body would launch a drive to remove street vendors who block roads near hospitals. “Ambulance movement has been restricted near many hospitals in the city because of encroachment by street vendors. We will remove them and give them alternative locations,” said an official.

The Corporation officials in all zones had been asked to identify roads where ambulance movement had been restricted because of street vendors.

