Chennai

Vels varsity offers free education to children of COVID-19 warriors

Vels University has announced a free education scheme for children of COVID-19 front-line workers. The beneficiaries, who passed Class 12 this year, can join any of the 50 undergraduate courses offered at Vels University. Around 300 students will be selected based on merit.

This scheme can be availed by COVID-19 warriors, including nurses, the police, and sanitation workers. Children of those who died in the line of duty will get priority. In a statement, Chancellor Ishari K. Ganesh appealed to other private universities and institutions to offer similar schemes. Candidates can register at www.velsuniv.ac.in or contact 9003461468, 9952018671, 8807307082, 9445507603, 9445484961, 9962014445

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 11:46:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vels-varsity-offers-free-education-to-children-of-covid-19-warriors/article32176724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY