Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet regions on high alert

Following the declaration of first positive case of novel coronavirus from Walajahpet Government Hospital, the neighbouring districts of Vellore and Tirupattur was put on high alert.

Health officials said that the house of the 26 year old man, who returned from Dubai, located at Kilvisharam in Ranipet district, was cordoned off restricting movement of the residents.

"We have advised the family members and other occupants of the residential building to stay indoors and not to venture out. The surrounding areas have been brought under close surveillance. The sanitisation process was carried out in 10 surrounding streets,” said District Collector, S. Divyadharshini.

She said that the patient is stable now. All precautionary steps underlined by the Public Health Department has been taken, she said and requested the residents’ co-operation by staying indoors during curfew period to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.