Vellore Superintendent of Police visits injured policeman at hospital

December 17, 2022 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vellore Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, visited a policeman, Suresh, who is undergoing treatment at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, on Friday.

A senior official of the Vellore district police said a convict undergoing a prison term at the Central Prison Vellore, had on Thursday, allegedly assaulted a policeman Suresh, who was on duty, with a sharp weapon. The victim having suffered stab injuries was rushed to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The prison police are investigating.

Related Topics

prison / police

