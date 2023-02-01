ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore should become capital of research studies, says Stalin

February 01, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VELLORE

Contribution of educational institutions like VIT is necessary to achieve the goal, says Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K.Stalin during the inaguration of Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi hostel block and Pearl Research Park at VIT, Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said just as Chennai is being referred as “medical capital”, Vellore should become the “capital of research studies”.

Inaugurating the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Hostel block and Pearl Research Park at VIT, Vellore, Mr. Stalin said contribution of educational institutions like VIT was necessary to make Vellore into the capital of research studies.

Mr. Stalin said earlier, the growth of primary education got its boost during K. Kamaraj’s time and the growth of higher education happened during Karunanidhi’s tenure. Likewise, research studies should excel under the Dravidian model of governance. “Education is the only resource that cannot be stolen. So, you (students) have to study a lot. None can suppress those who have succeeded in their lives through education,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for partnerships by private educational institutions in providing education to all. He said the contribution of such institutions including the VIT was needed to ensure that even school dropouts get an opportunity to continue their studies. By this, they (private educational institutions) can contribute to the on-going education revolution in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Congratulating G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor (VIT), for encouraging parents to give Tamil names for newborns, Mr. Stalin said he too had been insisting that parents to do the same whenever he attended public functions. Such an effort would help the growth of Tamil language, he felt. “Apart from focussing on education, Mr. Viswanathan has helped in the development of Tamil language,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin opened an 18-storey hostel block and a research park at VIT, in the presence of Mr. Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources, K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Mr. Sankar Viswanathan, Mr. Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam - vice presidents of VIT.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US