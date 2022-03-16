Vellore reports two fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,277 with two fresh cases reported on March 16. With a total of 56,081 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 33. The district’s toll is 1,163. Ranipet district logged no fresh cases and the total number of cases stood at 53,912. Tirupattur district reported two fresh infections on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,732. No cases were detected in Tiruvannamalai and the total number of cases here stood at 66,804. Of these, 66,110 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at nine.